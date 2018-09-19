× Fort Payne police warn of charity scammers

FORT PAYNE, Ala. – Police said they detained a group of people Wednesday afternoon that was posing as a ministry group soliciting donations from drivers.

In a Facebook post, the Fort Payne Police Department said the scammers had yellow traffic vests, buckets for collecting donations and picture IDs claiming they were part of a group called New Life Ministries. The group was telling people they were collecting money for the homeless and to possibly establish a church, police said.

Police picked up the people at Glenn Boulevard and Airport Road. They did not say whether they would be charged with anything.

Anyone who sees other members of the group is asked to contact police and not give them anything.