Father shoots son in the mouth during Marshall County dispute

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. – A man and his son both went to the hospital Tuesday afternoon after a fight that ended in a shooting.

The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office said Randall Allen Whitten, 52, of Crossville, went to his father’s home on Martling Gap Road and assaulted him, including pistol-whipping him.

The father, Phillips Norman Whitten, 73, shot his son in the mouth with a small caliber handgun, authorities said.

Randall Whitten was airlifted to Huntsville Hospital. Phillip Whitten was taken to Marshall Medical Center South for treatment. An update on their conditions wasn’t available.

The sheriff’s office didn’t give a reason for the altercation but said they are still investigating.