BREAKING OVERNIGHT: Two dead, suspect hospitalized in Limestone stabbing

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. – Two women are dead and a third is hospitalized with stab wounds following an incident early Wednesday morning.

Deputies with the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office were called to the 10,000th block of West Schoolhouse Road around 1 a.m. Wednesday.

When they arrived they found two female victims that had been stabbed and killed, as well as the suspect who was stabbing herself at the time emergency crews arrived.

According to Sheriff Mike Blakely, all three are related. Blakely says a woman came to her mother’s house and fatally stabbed her and her sister, then proceeded to try to stab herself.

The suspect was taken to Huntsville Hospital to be treated for stab wounds. Deputies will be on the scene for several hours collecting evidence in this case.

WHNT News 19 has a crew on the scene. Check back for updates.