MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. – “She is such a great leader here. Her knowledge is spread all over my school.”

Principal Tina Towers says teacher Amanda Godsey is one-of-a-kind.

“When you meet her you know she is genuine. She loves her kids, and her job is to make them be successful and I am very blessed she is here at Barkley Bridge Elementary,” said Towers.

That’s in Hartselle where Godsey teaches second grade.

“Mrs. Godsey is a very loving and caring teacher and wants to do what’s best for her children. All of them,” explained Towers.

Someone you have to meet. While talking to this beloved teacher, it was easy to see why.

“They try harder every day to get better and I couldn’t ask for a better class. I appreciate you and love you,” said Godsey.

Inside Mrs. Godsey’s room, they celebrate success through teamwork.

“We are all different. We all could build on our strengths and work on our weaknesses. That makes us better. If I can teach them to work hard and be kind, I feel like I have done my job.” said Godsey.

Advice we all could learn from.