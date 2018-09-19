× Arab Electric Cooperative crews are installing equipment to isolate power outages

ARAB, Ala. — Crews with the Arab Electric Cooperative are going to be working every day to install a piece of equipment that will isolate power outages.

“We’re installing switches and fuses across the city in strategic locations to help isolate outages,” General Manager Scott Spence said.

Think of this as a buffer, like a wall. When there’s a power outage, instead of being widespread, the equipment will isolate it to a small number of homes and businesses. “This won’t prevent outages from occurring, but this will definitely isolate the outage to a smaller geographic area to where it’s just a few homes and businesses, as opposed to a large part of town,” Spence explained.

Crews will solely focus on installing hundreds of them across the service area. The cooperative has crews supporting the hurricane efforts in the Carolinas, so when they get back they’ll be devoted to installing the equipment. It’ll take a few months to install all of them. “It will also save our members money because it’s less overtime,” Spence said, “As opposed to trying to find the outage and find the problem, we’ll be able to go closer to it quicker.”

Other areas already have these in place and the cooperative is taking advantage of what’s already there.