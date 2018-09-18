Woman shot and killed in Muscle Shoals home
MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. – Police in Muscle Shoals are investigating a shooting death from Monday night.
According to sources, law enforcement responded to a home on A.C. Curry Street just before 8 p.m. to find Amber Streitmatter, 26, dead inside the home.
Police said witnesses at the scene identified a suspect for them. That man was taken into custody without incident at a home on Colburn Mountain Road.
While at the home, police said they found evidence that they believe was used in Streitmatter’s killing.
Police said a suspect is being held in the Muscle Shoals City Jail for questioning.
34.744811 -87.667529