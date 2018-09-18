× Woman shot and killed in Muscle Shoals home

MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. – Police in Muscle Shoals are investigating a shooting death from Monday night.

According to sources, law enforcement responded to a home on A.C. Curry Street just before 8 p.m. to find Amber Streitmatter, 26, dead inside the home.

Police said witnesses at the scene identified a suspect for them. That man was taken into custody without incident at a home on Colburn Mountain Road.

While at the home, police said they found evidence that they believe was used in Streitmatter’s killing.

Police said a suspect is being held in the Muscle Shoals City Jail for questioning.