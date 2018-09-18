New Live Alert 19 Delivers Faster Alerts With Improved Technology

The next time your Live Alert 19 App is updated, you’ll notice a whole new layout to explore, which includes improvements to original features and a few new features too! We want you to help you get familiar with the new version of the app as quickly as possible, so we’ve put together a break down of its capabilities.

The first thing to get used to is the new layout. You simply scroll up and down to see all of the features, which are now showcased in the tiles on the home page. You can also click the menu button in the upper left-hand corner to see an organized list of the features.

Locations: When you open the app, Live Alert will ask to access your current location. This allows it to send you alerts for your current location wherever you go.

To program in more locations, tap the gear icon at the top right-hand corner of the home page then select ‘locations’. From here you simply select ‘add location’ and fill in the address and name of the location (work, home, school, etc). What’s great about this upgrade is that now you can also scroll down to choose which alerts you do – or don’t – want to receive. Click ‘save’ at the top right-hand corner and you’re done!

All of your locations and their current weather conditions will be at the top of the home page. You can swipe the topmost panel of the home page to see all of your locations or you can click the top panel on a location that you want more details about. The location’s page will give you current observations, an hourly forecast, a 7-day forecast, and even sun and moon data!

Interactive Radar: The updated interactive radar has improved imagery and data now! All of your locations will show up on the map, which you can completely customize.

To customize your map, open the ‘layers’ button in the top right corner of the screen. Once in the layers page, you’ll have 3 places to customize your map: Data, Layers, and Settings. Choose what you want to see and how you want the map to look. Those settings will automatically be saved for you.

Alerts: Our alerts will now come through faster and offer more information with the new Live Alert 19!

You can also click on the ‘alerts’ page to view any alerts that are in effect for any of your locations, unless you chose not to see that alert when setting up a location.

The Weather Authority Blog: This page is for our fellow weather nerds or anyone looking for a little more detail about the forecast! This can include news about the world of meteorology, new weather satellite launches, safety information, explanations about common weather phenomena, and more.

Forecast Discussion: The discussion offers a detailed look at the forecast we put together every day. Any pertinent information about the Tennessee Valley’s near-term forecast can be found here.

Camera Network: Take a virtual tour of North Alabama with our tower cam network! This will take you to a live feed of our cameras which range from Florence, to Downtown Huntsville, and out to Fort Payne.

Video Forecast: Here, you’ll be directed to our pre-recorded forecast videos. Every day we’ll record a forecast video to help break down what you need to know about the weather in the next few days.

Live Streaming: This page will load our live stream, so you can watch our live coverage anywhere!

Connect With Us Socially: We added this feature because we want to connect with you! This page will give you information on our meteorologist’s social media pages. Follow us to get weather updates, share photos with us, or to just see what we’re up to when it isn’t storming!

Send Us Your Pics: When you click the ‘send us your photos’ button, a window will pop up with two options: Choose ‘Take a Picture’ and the app will open your phone’s camera or choose ‘Send Picture from Camera Roll’ to choose a photo that you’ve already taken. We feel confident that you have a few great weather photos and we want to see them!

If you have any other questions about the app feel free to ask us! Do this by clicking on the ‘settings’ button in the top right-hand corner of the homepage. From here choose ‘Email Support’ to send us any questions or concerns. This way we can help you resolve any problems quickly.