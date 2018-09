× Man killed in Huntsville Shooting identified

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville Police have identified the man killed in a shooting late Sunday night.

Investigators say Carvell Goodlow, 20, of Detroit, Michigan died Sunday night at the Westlake Apartment Complex. They say he died from an apparent gunshot wound.

Investigators with the Major Crimes unit are currently conducting a homicide investigation.

Huntsville Police have not announced any arrests in the case.