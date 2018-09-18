× Man arrested in connection with accidental shooting at Blossomwood Elementary

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville police arrested a Blossomwood Elementary School student’s father Tuesday morning, a day after the student accidentally fired a gun inside the school.

Letroy Cole Jr., 41, was charged with fourth-degree receiving stolen property and illegal possession of a pistol. Cole is a convicted felon, police said.

The second-grader accidentally shot himself in the hand in a school bathroom while showing the gun to a classmate Monday morning, police said.

Cole was booked into the Madison County Jail on $15,000 bond.

This is a developing story. Be sure to check back for updates.