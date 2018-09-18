× Madison County authorities warn about texting scam making the rounds

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is warning people to think twice before responding to a text that claims their credit card has been disabled.

The sheriff’s office said the messages indicate a person’s credit or debit card has been frozen or disabled and ask them to call a certain number for details. When users call the number given, it asks for the person’s card number and PIN.

The bank that issued the alert, AOD Federal Credit Union, advised customers not to call the number or give any sensitive message back to the text message.