Illegal Showers Tuesday afternoon!

Never heard of an illegal shower before? You never knew the late J.B. Elliott, then. He is an Alabama weather legend from the Birmingham area, and I had the pleasure of his friendship for many years before he passed in 2015. He always had a special way of saying things, and one of my favorites was the ‘illegal shower.’ That’s a quick downpour that develops on a day when you’ve forecast no rain. It’s breaking the rules, right? Might as well flag it!

This was the result:

Haha something like that. I’m sure the boys loved it. My chair is having to air dry now. It got soaked. It rained like this most of the second half…20 min or so. pic.twitter.com/NwMK2Ra3or — Kellye (@ABravesGirl89) September 19, 2018

Sunset peeking through a curtain of rain in Marshall Co. Tuesday evening #valleywx pic.twitter.com/szcdnRhb65 — Jason Simpson (@simpsonwhnt) September 18, 2018

Beautiful reddish sunset rainbow in Arab from Chelsea Young. My old friend the late JB Elliott would have called this an 'illegal shower' because, well, we weren't expecting many (if any) today! #valleywx pic.twitter.com/u4E41v7zAt — Jason Simpson (@simpsonwhnt) September 18, 2018

And one of my personal favorites…from ‘Preacher’ in Union Grove:

The weather has ways of keeping us meteorologists humble. It’s easy to reanalyze and figure out why something happened in the past; it’s a lot harder to know precise details about the future. So, when I forecast a 0% chance of rain on Tuesday, and the showers showed up anyway, I had to go back and figure out why.

Turns out, we had just enough instability and were just far enough outside the influence of a ridge west of us. That allowed a few spotty showers to develop. Ridges suppress (but don’t always 100% eradicate) spotty showers.

If you’re not able to admit mistakes, you’ll never learn a thing in life.

