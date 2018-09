× Police on scene of north Huntsville standoff

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Police said someone was barricaded in a home on Shady Lane Drive Tuesday afternoon.

Police said shortly before 5 p.m. they were at a home in the 2200 block of Shady Lane.

HPD is on scene at the 2200 Block of Shady Lane regarding a barricaded subject. Media staging will at 2421 Shady Lane at the “Our Lady Queen Of The Universe Church”. @waff48 @whnt @WAAYTV @rocketcitynow — Huntsville Police (@HsvPolice) September 18, 2018

Neighbors in the area near the home were being evacuated, police said.

No other information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Be sure to check back soon for updates.