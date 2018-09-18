Huntsville superintendent wants to implement clear backpack policy after student brought gun to school

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle said the incident at Blossomwood Elementary where a second-grader brought a gun to school and was shot in the hand, is concerning.

The mayor said its hard to fathom how a student that young was able to get a hold of a gun.

"It's very unfortunate that a young person as young as this could get ahold of a gun and actually bring it to school," Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle said.

Superintendent Christie Finley wants to work with the school board on implementing a clear backpack policy, district-wide. Similar to what Huntsville City Schools already has in place for athletic events.

Finely thinks it will make it more difficult for students to bring prohibited items onto campus.

School board member Michelle Watkins told WHNT News 19's Aaron Cantrell off camera it's a great idea. She said clear backpacks will not solve every issue, but it's a preventive measure.

Mayor Battle said he will follow the lead of the school board. "I'm going to support them on what they think needs to happen because we are going to work with them very closely to make sure we have safe schools," Mayor Battle said.

Finley also wants to start a task force that will focus on the development of strategies to hold parents accountable for gun safety and Mayor Battle is behind her.

"We, as parents, have a job to do. We have to make sure any firearms we have are in a safe place in a place where it can not be picked up by young children," Mayor Battle said.

Board member Watkins tells WHNT News 19 she understands not all families can afford to get new clear backpacks. She said they are looking at a way that Huntsville City Schools can provide the backpacks to students.

She said over the next few days they will be discussing on when to implement the policy because they are not running away from this issue.