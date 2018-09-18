× Duluth Trading Company has plans to open at old Intergraph site

MADISON, Ala. – Duluth Trading Company has plans to build a store on the old Intergraph campus off I-565, according to Madison planning documents.

The clothing company has a site plan for a 15,566-square-foot building on 2.33 acres on Graphics Drive, just off I-565. Madison officials would not confirm the store’s interest in the site but confirmed the existence of the planning document.

WHNT News 19 also contacted Duluth Trading Company but did not receive an immediate response to an information request.

The planning commission’s staff report recommends approving the site plan with some planning and engineering department contingencies.

Duluth Trading Company was founded in 1989 in Belleville, Wis., and specializes in work wear and gear for men and women who “lead a hands-on lifestyle and who value a job well-done.”

Duluth has more than 40 locations, primarily in the Midwest. A location in Madison would be the first in the southeastern United States. Another store is preparing to open in Greensboro, N.C.

Madison’s planning commission is scheduled to vote on the plan Thursday.