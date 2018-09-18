× Bullets found in hallway at Cherokee High School

COLBERT COUNTY, Ala. – School officials say they placed Cherokee High School on a “soft lockdown” Tuesday morning after bullets were found on campus.

Colbert County Schools Superintendent Gale Satchel said the bullets were found in a hallway just before 10:30 a.m.

As a precaution, students were kept in classrooms while the school resource officer and Cherokee police searched the school.

Satchel said nothing related to the bullets was found anywhere on campus.

The soft lockdown was lifted at 11:30 a.m.