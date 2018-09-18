Alabama Constitution Village breaks ground on new Bicentennial Promenade

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Alabama Constitution Village is undergoing restoration to prepare for the Alabama Bicentennial in 2019.

In 1819, 44 delegates gathered during the summer to make Alabama the 22nd state in the Union, in that exact same spot. On Tuesday, the EarlyWorks Family of Museums announced it will transform the green spaces at the village and create a Bicentennial Promenade.

In the past two years the village has gone through two major phases of restoration and now they will begin the third and final phase. Once the final phase is completed the village will become a public space and they will be taking back their old name again.

"Officially today and when we cut the ribbon in March we will be changing the name back to the name from our roots, Constitution Hall Park," EarlyWorks Family of Museums Executive Director Bart Williams said.

The new area will be a place where people will gather for celebrations, education, and community events.

"It's difficult to believe that almost 200 years ago, a little over 199 to be exact, that the delegates from across the state, the Alabama territory, assembled here in Huntsville to draft out the state's beginning," Alabama Senator Arthur Orr said.

The museum said Alabama's Bicentennial will be in full swing and the village will be the foremost venue, just like it was 200 years ago.