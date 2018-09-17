× Woman killed in weekend wreck in Florence

FLORENCE, Ala. – Florence police and Alabama State Troopers are investigating a wreck that left one person dead Saturday night.

The wreck happened when police said a vehicle on Florence Boulevard ran into a with a vehicle on Cox Creek Parkway, hitting it in the side. The driver of the vehicle was hit died at the scene.

The vehicle was pushed into two other vehicles. Two people from those vehicles were taken to Eliza Coffee Memorial Hospital are were expected to recover from their injuries, police said.

Police have not yet identified the woman who was killed in the wreck.

The cause of the wreck is still under investigation.