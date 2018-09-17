× WHNT to air Texas A&M vs. Alabama Pregame Show Saturday

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Saturday, the Aggies of Texas A&M will travel to Tuscaloosa to face (1) Alabama on the gridiron.

The Crimson Tide is a huge favorite in the game. Texas A&M has one loss this year; a loss to (3) Clemson. Meanwhile, Alabama has dominated their opponents.

WHNT News 19 will air a pre-game show from 1:00 to 1:30 pm. Immediately afterwards, watch CBS Sports’ College Football Special until 2:30 pm, which is kickoff time for Texas A&M and Alabama.