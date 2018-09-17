× Thousands attend Monte Sano Art Festival

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — The Monte Sano Art Festival returned to North Alabama this weekend. Thousands showed up to see the artwork and meet artists from across the region.

More than 150 artists from all over the country, made their way to Monte Sano State Park.

“They’re from eleven states we have artists from as far as Chicago who came down to North Alabama to be a part of Monte Sano Art Festival,” said Daniela Perallon, the Marketing and Public Relations Manager for Arts Huntsville.

There are paintings, photographs, pottery, jewelry, wood crafting, glass and metalwork, fiber art and sculptures.

“We want people who instead of going to a big box store, they’re going to say no, I’m going to wait for Monte Sano Arts Festival,” said Perallon.

The event features new artists every year, as well as some that keep coming back.

“I have people that come back every year and specifically to see my work, and that’s very rewarding to have that kind of appreciation,” said Peggy Bilbro, an artist, and photographer.

The festival also features local food trucks and musicians, but the focus, as always is on the art.

“I’ve been to several art festivals, I feel like this is a little bit more arts-driven thankfully than food driven,” said Crystal Pitcher, an attendee of the festival.

“This is solely a visual art festival. So the people that are coming to Monte Sano Art Festival are here for the views and for the beautiful art,” Perallon said.

She said the festival is an eighteen-year tradition that will go on for many more years to come.