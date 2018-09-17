× Police issue murder warrants in connection with homicide at Budget Inn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville police have issued murder warrants against two suspects for the murder of Ryan Baker, 40, that happened at a Budget Inn. Baker was discovered dead in a room on July 13.

Investigators released surveillance footage from the motel in an attempt to identify a person of interest in the case.

Police identified the person in the video as Atimothy Devonte Pullen, 23. Investigators say that both Pullen and Shaquan Laray Horton, 27 are being charged with Baker’s death.

Horton was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force and HPD during a traffic stop on Monday. Atimothy Pullen is being held in the Lincoln County, TN, Jail on unrelated charges. Authorities say Pullen will be extradited to Madison County in the near future.