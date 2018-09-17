Student shot in the hand at Blossomwood Elementary School

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Huntsville police said a student was shot in the hand at Blossomwood Elementary School Monday morning, after they said they brought a weapon to school.

Huntsville Police Chief Mark McMurray said the student who brought the gun did not intend to hurt anyone and brought the gun to show to classmates.

Police said the student pulled the gun out of a book bag in or near the school gymnasium. A teacher saw it and immediately reacted, they said. School officials and resource officers had everything under control by the time police arrived, they said.

The student was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Several police cars were at the school and an ambulance was seen leaving the school around 10:45 a.m.

McMurray said the shooting was being investigated as an accidental injury.

He also urged parents to lock up their weapons at home.

"If you have weapons at home, be sure and lock them down," he said. "Know where that weapon is. They have locks you can put on those weapons in your home. You have places you can lock them down to keep these elementary school children away from them."