Police investigating weapon incident at Blossomwood Elementary, say situation is safe

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville police said are investigating a Monday morning “incident” where a Blossomwood Elementary School student was injured by a weapon.

Huntsville City Schools sent a message to parents that a student was injured in the hand by a weapon another student brought to school. Police have custody of the weapon, school officials said.

Several police cars were at the school and an ambulance was seen leaving the school around 10:45 a.m.

Police did not release any other details but said they would give information shortly.