New app lets you rate and reserve wines as you sip

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. -- The wine tasting experience just got easier. A new app developed in Huntsville allows attendees at wine tastings and festivals to easily locate, rate and reserve wines as they sip.

Homegrown LLC, the producers of Crush Wine & Food Festival, partnered with Zaros Labs, a local technical solutions agency, to create WHT LBL (White Label).

"You see people walking around at every festival with these huge sheets of paper," said Jeremy Williams, with Alabama Crown Beverage. "Here they can scan the bottle, it pops up on the app, they take their notes, mark it as a favorite and then move on."

The purpose of the app is to enhance the customer experience, as opposed to just being a way for retailers to sell more wine. Ashley Ryals is the owner of Homegrown LLC and came up with the idea for the app.

"You walk around the festival, If you taste a wine that you love, you can easily pull it up its number on the wine bottle, leave a tasting note, rate it, reserve it, go to your next wine," Ryals said.

The app has already drawn national attention and will soon be used at tastings and festivals across the country.

"Eventually the idea is you pull up your White Label app and you can see other festivals that you can go and attend, and you pop it up, you have a list of all their wines, all their tastings that will be at the event," Ryals said.

"People love technology, they love the convenience of their phone, and they're more apt to buy things when they can just point and click," Williams said.

White Label is compatible with iPhone and Android devices and will debut at the Crush Food & Wine Festival in Huntsville on September 28-30.