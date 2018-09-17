× Huntsville Police investigating shooting at Westlake Apartments

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Police are investigating a shooting Monday at Westlake Apartments on Sparkman Drive. Huntsville Police confirm one person is dead.

WHNT’s Jeff Gray says police responded to a shots fired call around 10:30 p.m. Sunday. Upon arrival, they found a man behind building 4 that had been shot and killed.

A fight was reported earlier across the street at a Texaco Gas Station at the intersection of Jordan Lane and Sparkman Drive. HPD are trying to determine if there is a connection.

Authorities have not released the identity of the victim.

There are no suspects at this time.