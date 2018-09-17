Getting cooler, or just ‘less hot?’

Huntsville’s average high temperature drops from 84.7ºF today to 79.9ºF by the end of the month. The average low drops from around 62ºF to 56ºF. We’ll be getting a little cooler soon, but no really ‘Fall-like’ weather comes for quite a while.

September’s average temperature is about 5.2ºF above average so far with only three days this entire month seeing highs below 90ºF. When will it start getting cooler? Good question.

As of today, we do not see anything that looks ‘crisp and cool’ in North Alabama anytime soon; however, it will get a little better than it is right now. The rest of this week looks hot. Daytime highs hit the lower and middle 90s every day through Friday, and the heat index may be higher than 100ºF each afternoon with little chance of rain.

Sometimes words like ‘cooler’ don’t convey the proper meaning, so let’s just call it ‘less hot.’ The excessively hot weather of late isn’t record-breaking nor is it all that uncommon for September. Some years are cooler, and some are hotter than others.

We see a roughly 10-degree temperature drop next week: from the mid-90s to the mid-80s with a better chance of some scattered rain and storms. So the extreme heat backs off, but it stays warmer-than-average for this time of year. In other words, it doesn’t get cool – it’s just less hot!

The latest CPC (Climate Prediction Center) outlook for the nation shows most of Alabama in the bullseye for the warmest weather relative to normal in the country through October First.

Fall will eventually catch up with us!

It just may be more than 10 to 15 days before we see anything substantially cooler than ‘normal.’

