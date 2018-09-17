× Free flu clinics in the Tennessee Valley ahead of flu season

It’s almost that time of year again. Flu season is just around the corner. Health officials remind us every year the best protection against the virus is to get a flu shot.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, everyone 6 months of age and older should get a flu vaccine. The vaccination is especially important for those at high risk of serious complications from the flu, including children younger than 5, adults 65 and older, pregnant women, residents of nursing homes and other long-term care facilities, and people with chronic medical conditions.

The American Academy of Pediatrics says everyone should be vaccinated before the end of October. They recommend parents have their children get the flu shot, versus the nasal spray, stating that the shot is more effective. However, the CDC reports the nasal spray is now more effective than it was the past two years, and is back to saying it can be used for children.

The following is a list of free flu clinics available across the Tennessee Valley:

MADISON COUNTY

Food & Fellowship Community Day Thursday, September 20 10:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. 4273 HWY 72E Brownsboro, AL 35741 Contact Jason Harper at 256-723-4247 for more info.



We will continue to update this list as more flu clinics are scheduled.