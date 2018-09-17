× Calhoun Community College holding information sessions for former Virginia College students

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Calhoun Community College is holding information sessions for Virginia College students who found out last week the Huntsville campus was closing down.

Calhoun will hold the sessions from 4-6 p.m. Tuesday in the Aerospace Training Center at the Decatur campus and the Multifunction Room in the Math, Science and Computer Science building at the Huntsville campus.

Students will be able to meet representatives from different instructional areas, advisers, financial aid, admissions and other staff to talk about options for the students.

Virginia College announced Sept. 10 that it would no longer enroll students at 14 of its campuses nationwide, including Huntsville. It will close in June 2019.