Baldwin County authorities search for escaped inmate

FOLEY, Ala. – Authorities in Baldwin County are looking for an inmate they say escaped from a work release job site.

Gregory McCluskey, 38, left his assigned job in Foley just after 9 p.m. Sunday, according to the Alabama Department of Corrections.

McCluskey was in the custody of the Loxley Work Release Center. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt with the ‘Live Bait’ restaurant logo on the front and back of the shirt and khaki pants.

McCluskey was serving a 15-year sentence for a burglary conviction in 2005 in Limestone County,

Anyone with information concerning his whereabouts is asked to notify your local law enforcement agency, the facility from which the inmate escaped, or call the Alabama Dept. of Corrections at 1-800-831-8825.