Week 3 Top 5 Plays

Check out the top five plays from week 3 of the high school football season!

5. Huntsville vs. James Clemens - Panthers quarterback Jackson Glover drops back to pass, rolls out of the pocket and puts it only where his receiver can get to it. Up top where mom hides all the junk food. Drew Purdin gets both feet in for the score.

4. Athens vs. Decatur - Golden Eagles quarterback Logan Smothers, the Nebraska commit, fakes the hand off and he finds pay dirt. 30 yards on the run. One of his three total touchdowns on the night.

3. Florence vs. Bob Jones - Patriot quarterback Caden Rose back to pass. Jelen Lee says I'll take that, and he goes the other way with it. Lee has pick six on his mind, but he'll be brought down inside enemy territory.

2. Huntsville vs. James Clemens - Jamil Muhammad making big plays with his arm or his legs, week-after-week. The Vandy commit fakes the hand off and it looks likes he's shot out of a cannon. 75 yards on the score.

1. North Jackson vs. D.A.R. - Lee Witherspoon takes the hand off for the Chiefs, and this is a prime example of keeping the legs moving. Breaks one tackle, second defender...not today. Almost knocked out of bounds but never loses his balance. 54 yards on the house call. That's a grown man's run!