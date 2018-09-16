× UA student shot while leaving restaurant

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — A University of Alabama student was shot in the arm Sunday afternoon as they were leaving a diner, according to the university’s campus police UAPD. Authorities say their is no danger to the campus community

UAPD and Tuscaloosa Police responded to an off-campus shooting that happened around 12:45 at Another Broken Egg Cafe on Jack Warner Parkway, according to police.

UAPD says a suspect was arrested almost immediately.

The student was reported as an innocent bystander.

If you have any information that could help investigators, please call University Police at 205-348-5454 or Crime Stoppers at 205-752-7867