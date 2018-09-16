Space flight engineer and consultant Mike Rudolphi talks future NASA projects

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUTNSVILLE, Ala. -- NASA has some big plans. Finish the space launch system, fly the rocket once unmanned and then with astronauts on board. There are plans to build a space station in the vicinity of the moon in the mid 20-20's.

It has been eight years since American astronauts went to space on American rockets launched from American soil. NASA leaders say the goal to do that once again, is next year.

On this week's 'Leadership Perspectives,' we spoke with long-time manned spaceflight engineer and consultant Mike Rudolphi.

We asked him if NASA's goal is realistic and with their current budget, are all those things and others possible?