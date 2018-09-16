Ready for Autumn? The First Day of Fall is September 22

If you are ready to say “Good Bye, Summer!”, you don’t have to wait very long: The first day of fall takes place at 8:54pm CDT on September 22.

The average morning lows in Huntsville and Muscle Shoals are usually in the 59/60 degree territory on September 22nd; average afternoon highs reach 83 degrees.

Of course, fall makes us think of the cool nights that sometimes become down right frosty. Below are the average first frost dates in the Valley.

At times, the first freeze of the year also occurs in the fall. Below are the earliest freeze dates in the Valley, followed by the average dates for the first fall freeze.