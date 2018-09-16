× Never Before Seen: Inside look at Stovehouse development construction

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — If you’ve driven down Governor’s Drive in the past year, you’ve probably noticed the Stovehouse development. You can’t see much of the construction from the street, so Stovehouse’s owner Danny Yancey gave WHNT News 19 an exclusive look at the updated progress.

“It’s exciting to kind of see a vision come to life,” Yancey said. “It’s exciting to see it unfold.”

A vision that started three years ago for the owner, but the building has been around a lot longer than that.

“All the history of this building we wanted to preserve and tell the story and that’s what makes Stovehouse unique is the story behind it,” Yancey said.

The old Martin Stove building has been around since 1929 and now it’s being redeveloped into a mixed-use facility. The 10-acre complex will have office space, retail shops, a food garden and more.

“It’s for the whole family, and I think we’ll have a little bit for everybody,” Yancey said.

Yancey said his team has had a lot of people ask if ‘this is just another Campus 805 down the street?’ and he has an answer.

“We really see them more of a beer-centric type campus and ours is more food-centric,” Yancey said. “We’re more of a work play environment here, so there definitely is some differences.”

The community can expect part of this development to be open by the end of this year and more exciting news to come in 2019.

Yancey told WHNT News 19 he is most excited for the food garden, but he can’t wait to give the community a place, he says, is unlike anything the city already has.