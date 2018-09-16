× “Microthon” raises thousands for special needs arts program

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Most runners are used to going several miles in one race, but that wasn’t the case at the Rocket City Microthon.

Hundreds of people showed up Sunday for the 0.12 K (you read that right) to run, jog or walk across the grass from Straight to Ale to Yellowhammer at Campus 805.

The Microthon raised money to benefit the special needs arts program at Merrimack Hall. Lesley and Darryl Burnette, whose daughter Kate absolutely loved Merrimack’s programs, put the race on. Kate died a few years ago, but her parents are passionate about helping Merrimack.

WHNT News 19 was told the “race”, if that’s what you’d like to call it, raised over $15,000.