× Jackson County Sheriff’s Office investigating social media threat at Pisgah High School

PISGAH, Ala. – Sunday, WHNT News 19 learned that the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a threat made on social media related to Pisgah High school.

The school posted about it on Facebook late Sunday night.

It says:

“We have been notified of a social media threat late tonight by a parent. The Jackson County Sheriffs Department is aware and checking into the threat. The school will be under heightened security measures tomorrow as we will vigorously investigate any perceived threat. We will keep you posted as the Sheriffs Department keeps us informed. Thank you for understanding.”

The school said a parent made officials aware of the threat, and deputies are looking into it. In the meantime, security will be heightened at the school.

The school’s page did not specify what perceived threat was made, or whether it had been determined to be credible or not.