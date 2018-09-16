Hazel Green battled Lee on Friday. Hazel Green won, 78 - 35.
Hazel Green vs. Lee – Week 3
-
Hazel Green vs Buckhorn – Week 2
-
Sparkman vs Hazel Green – Week 1
-
Week 0 Top 5 Plays
-
Football is right around the corner with FCA Media Day
-
Madison County School Board names new Hazel Green High School principal after executive session
-
-
Hazel Green High School principal resigns
-
Grissom vs. Sparkman – Week 3
-
Former Hazel Green principal says he was threatened over removing student absences
-
R.A. Hubbard vs Decatur Heritage – Week 3
-
Fairview vs. Saint John Paul II – Week 3
-
-
Decatur vs. Athens – Week 3
-
State Department of Education investigating former Hazel Green principal
-
Sparkman HS football kicker raising money for cancer research