MADISON COUNTY, Ala. — A two-vehicle crash claimed the life of an elderly Toney woman Friday afternoon. Officials say 81-year-old Patricia Traynor Price was killed in the crash around 3:15 p.m. on U.S. 231, five miles north of Huntsville.

According to state troopers, Price was driving a 2014 Toyota Highlander when it collided with a 2013 Volvo tractor trailer. The driver of the Volvo was not injured and stayed a the scene.

Alabama State Troopers are still investigating.