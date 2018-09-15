Man charged with drug trafficking in Limestone County, connection to counterfeit money investigation

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. — Limestone County Sheriff’s deputies arrested an Elkmont man Friday after a high-speed chase that ended when he crashed his vehicle on the corner of Mckee Rd. and Concord Rd. just outside of Harvest.

Officials say they found counterfeit money with identifiers matching other recent cases, drugs and a pistol in the vehicle 24-year-old Jordan Sneath was driving. Investigator Caleb Durden has been investigating the counterfeit cases and also found two ounces of methamphetamine, Subutex pills and marijuana in the vehicle.

Authorities say Durden tried to stop the vehicle Sneath was driving on Wooley Springs road in northeastern Limestone County when a pursuit began to Hwy. 251 S, then onto McKee Road when Sneath lost control and ran into a road sign.

Sneath is charged with Drug Trafficking, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Illegal Possession of Marijuana 1st Degree, Carrying a Concealed Weapon Without Permit, two counts of Possession of a Forged Instrument 1st Degree, Attempting to Elude, and Resisting Arrest.

He is being held in the Limestone County Jail. Bond has not been set on the drug trafficking charge at this time. Bond for the rest of the charges is set at $20,500.