Huntsville Police investigating robbery and shooting off of University Drive

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Huntsville police are investigating a robbery and shooting on Marie Ave. north of University Dr. Saturday morning. Officials say a 36-year-old man was having car trouble and walking around when another man came up to him and demanded money.

According to officials, the suspect shot the man in the leg when he refused to give him any money. The victim gave the suspect his wallet that had a large amount of cash after he was shot officials say.

We will update this story as more information comes in.