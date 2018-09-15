× Hundreds remember the Trail of Tears in annual motorcycle ride

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — The Alabama-Tennessee Trail of Tears Corridor Association held their 25th annual motorcycle ride. The group recognized the thousands of American Indians that were moved on the Trail of Tears.

Nearly 200 miles riding from Bridgeport to Waterloo, Alabama.

The 25th annual Trail of Tears ride stretched for miles as bikers from all over made the trip to pay tribute to the Creek, Choctaw, Cherokee, Chickasaw and Seminole tribes.

“The importance of the ride is to keep the remembrance alive, where people won’t forget what happened in the 1830’s, because if history isn’t remembered it tends to repeat itself,” said Kevan Hutto, who’s on the board of directors for the ride.

Jerry Davis, founder of this ride, described the whole experience as much more than a bike ride with friends.

“We want people to remember and know what the indigenous people of north america suffered through blood sweat and tears to help develop North America,” Davis said. “It’s so important to remember the history and we need to remember what our ancestors went through for us to have the greatest country in the world.”

When asked to look back at the 25 years worth of rides, Davis described this year as one of the most memorable because of how many people showed up. The first ride back in the 90’s started with just eight riders and now thousands come out to remember the Trail of Tears.

The group will finish for the day in Waterloo; they’re continuing their ride Sunday and Monday and plan on ending in Arkansas.