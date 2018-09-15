Body found in Jackson County during missing person investigation

JACKSON COUNTY, Ala. – Jackson County deputies say they found a dead body Friday during a missing person investigation. Officials say the Sheriff’s Office along with the Scottsboro Police Department and Madison County Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene Unit were searching a home and two campers on County Road 86 in Woodville, Alabama at the time.

During the search, investigators say they found human remains buried in a hole in a wooded area nearby. The body was a white male and has not been positively identified yet according to officials. Authorities say the body will be sent to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences for an autopsy.

According to officials, foul play was suspected early into the investigation; several suspects have been identified and charges are anticipated in the near future.