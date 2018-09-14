× Woman killed in crash involving 18-wheeler in Meridianville

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – Authorities confirm one woman is dead in a wreck involving an 18-wheeler and an SUV on Hwy 431 at Monroe Road in Meridianville. The Madison County Sheriff’s Office advises drivers to use Moores Mill Road or Mount Lebanon Road as an alternate route.

HEMSI Spokesman Don Webster confirmed that emergency crews were called around 3:22 on Friday but the woman died at the scene of the crash.

Authorities ask that motorists avoid the area at this time. We have received reports of heavy traffic due to the crash.

We are working to gather more information, refresh for updates.

South bound 231 blocked at Monroe due to accident with fatality. Consider using Moores Mill or Mount Lebanon to avoid long delay as this scene is investigated and cleared. — Madison Sheriff AL (@mcsosheriffAL) September 14, 2018