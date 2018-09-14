Shoals emergency responders ready for annual Trail of Tears ride

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. — The roar will be heard from Bridgeport all the way to Waterloo as the annual Trail of Tears Commemorative Motorcycle Ride will traverse the valley on Saturday.

Nestled on the banks of the Tennessee River, the town of Waterloo has a population of less than 200. On the third Saturday of each year, the number swells to tens of thousands.

“The size crowd is a dependent piece that we really don’t know yet,” explained Lauderdale County EMA Director George Grabryan. “With the weather that is back off to our far east, we don’t know if we are going to have more people or less people.”

Hurricane Florence may hamper the Trail of Tears ride a bit but everyone must still prepare, especially those in law enforcement escorting the riders to their destination. Florence police have a warning for residents:

“Any errands you’ve got to run, try to do them prior to 1 o’clock or 1:30,” stated Captain Steven Robertson. “Once the ride gets here we are going to shut it down and we will keep it shut down for the duration of the ride. Depending on how long it is, it could be 30-minutes to an hour.”

The ride will come in on U.S. 72 (Florence Boulevard), take a left on Cox Creek Parkway, a right on Veterans Drive, a left on South Court Street and onto Highway 20. With thousands of motorcycles expected to be on the roads, the last thing emergency responders want is a wreck.

“Just be patient; don’t cross the ride,” said Grabryan. “It’s an escorted ride, once law enforcement crosses at the rear of the ride it will be concluded at that point.”

And motorists are asked to be careful through the first of the week with additional riders staying in the Shoals.

The Trail of Tears Commemorative Motorcycle Ride is expected to leave Bridgeport at 8 a.m. Saturday. There is a stop planned at Polaris Industries in Madison for lunch and will leave out at 12:30 p.m. heading to Waterloo with an arrival time there at 3 p.m. Saturday.