Restone Arsenal hosts its annual Oktoberfest

HUNTSVILLE, Ala - It's a time-honored tradition in the Tennessee Valley. The 23rd Redstone Arsenal Family and MWR Oktoberfest is back.

The event began Thursday night. The annual tapping of the keg took place Friday night. In attendance, sponsors, Madison and Huntsville mayors and community leaders.

Every year people are invited to come to the Arsenal and celebrate with family and friends. A representative from the Arsenal says this is their annual thank you to the community.

"There are very few opportunities that Redstone Arsenal has to communicate our appreciation back to the community for all the support they give us year in and year out," Redstone Arsenal Garrison Commander Kelsey Smith said.

The event is open to the whole family. This is the weekend schedule:

Saturday, September 15, 12 p.m. – 1 a.m., $17

Sunday, September 16, 12 p.m. – 7 p.m., $14