× Part of I-65 closing over the weekend for road work

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. – The Alabama Department of Transportation is warning drivers that part of Interstate 65 will be closed for some road work.

Contractors will close the outside northbound lane of I-65 near I-565 Friday night to remove and replace concrete end slabs on the I-565 overpass and the railroad overpass north of I-565.

The lane will close at 8 p.m. Friday and is expected to be open by 4 a.m. Monday. The speed limit in the area will be reduced to 50 miles per hour.

The work is part of an ongoing $15 million project to resurface I-65 from the Tennessee River Bridge to Highway 72.