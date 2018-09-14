National Forests in Alabama waive campground fees for Hurricane Florence evacuees

With Hurricane Florence edging closer, the USDA Forest Service has opened campgrounds in Alabama to storm evacuees free of charge.

The forest service has waived campground fees for overnight use for individuals displaced by the hurricane. The fee waiver applies to all forest service-run facilities throughout the Bankhead, Talladega, Conecuh and Tuskegee National Forests.

The agency has also waived the 14-day camping stay limit for those seeking shelter from the storm.

Officials say displaced individuals should coordinate with the campground hosts to determine available sites, based on current reservations.

They say reservations that were made on Recreation.gov will still be honored and that service will remain open to the public.

The fee waiver will be will re-evaluated on November 1st and will be extended if necessary.