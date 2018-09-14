× LCSO: High-speed chase ends with suspect in custody, counterfeit cash & narcotics inside vehicle

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. — The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office says one person is in custody after a high-speed chase on Friday. Authorities report counterfeit bills, Subutex and about 2 ounces of “ice” meth were found in the vehicle.

The chase began after an investigator tried to stop the vehicle, according to a tweet. The chase ended after the car wrecked on McKee Road.

The Sheriff’s Office reports the counterfeit bills matched those discovered in recent cases.