× Group from Athens heading to the Carolina coast to help with Hurricane Florence damage

ATHENS, Ala. – As Hurricane Florence rips through the Carolina coast, many homes and businesses are suffering from flood damage.

Servpro is a fire and water clean-up and restoration company and they’re getting ready to go to North Carolina to help.

“When large storms like this happens we head out to the disaster zones,” said Jordan Hendon, owner of the Servpro Athens franchise.

Servpro in Athens is sending eight to ten men.

“We specialize in anything related to disaster clean up, broken pipes, floods, tornadoes,” Hendon said.

They have trailers filled with supplies like drying equipment, generators and demolition equipment.

“Our main priority is preventing secondary damage, so obviously if there’s a home or business that has could be two feet of water, could be eight feet of water we just don’t know,” Hendon said. “Our main focus is to get there once the water’s receded and remove drywall, carpeting, any contents that are damaged and help get those people on the drying process.”

The group will make a nearly 10-hour trip and considers themselves lucky to help the communities that are suffering from this chaotic storm. They’re planning on heading to North Carolina early next week once the storm has started to clear out.