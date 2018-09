FLORENCE, Ala. — Florence Police say one man is in custody Friday night after a two-month long investigation. They believe this man is responsible for the road rage shooting on Chisholm Road that sent a Colbert County dispatcher to the hospital July 4.

Desmond Andre Edwards, 21, faces two charges: Assault in the First Degree and Firing into an Occupied Vehicle.

Florence police made the arrest at approximately 5:51 p.m.