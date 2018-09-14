× FBI raids Five Points home

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Federal agents took several pieces of evidence out of a Five Points home as part of an ongoing FBI investigation.

WHNT News 19 has learned that a local business filed a criminal complaint for computer tampering and encoded data fraud against the owner of the home on Rison Avenue a little over a month ago. Huntsville police identified the person who had the report filed against him as Michael Scott Harris.

Huntsville police said Harris is accused of removing unclassified files, but they would not confirm if the FBI raid was connected to the report.

The FBI did not give any information about the search at the home.